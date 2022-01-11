Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

OSK stock opened at C$3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$3.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at C$464,516. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. Insiders have acquired 45,700 shares of company stock worth $120,619 over the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.