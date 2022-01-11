Tilray (TSE:TLRY) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Tilray (TSE:TLRY) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TLRY opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.87. Tilray has a 1-year low of C$7.99 and a 1-year high of C$27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

