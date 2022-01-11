Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.53. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

