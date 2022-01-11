Critical Comparison: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. STAG Industrial pays out 115.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STAG Industrial and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 37.23% 7.28% 4.17% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 52.23% 16.29% 2.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $483.41 million 15.52 $202.15 million $1.26 35.07 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.06 -$52.24 million $0.28 29.97

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

