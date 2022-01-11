FB Financial (FBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

