Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $110.99 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

