Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $625.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,437 shares of company stock worth $2,623,979. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

