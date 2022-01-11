Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an inline rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

WRBY opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,699,622 shares of company stock worth $83,861,861 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,797,000.

