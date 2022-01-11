Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

