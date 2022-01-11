Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co’s (NASDAQ:BPACU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BPACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bullpen Parlay Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.