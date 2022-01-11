ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $183.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,510,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,542,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

