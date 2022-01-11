ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $183.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,510,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,542,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

