Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nkarta, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

NKTX stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.38. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $58.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

