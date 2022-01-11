Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

