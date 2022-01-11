ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

