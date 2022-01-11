Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

