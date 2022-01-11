Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

