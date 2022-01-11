Sight Sciences Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences’ (NASDAQ:SGHT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. Sight Sciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of Sight Sciences’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

