Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

