Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,258.26 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.45) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,225.46).
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($51.17) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,207.14).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,848.50 ($52.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £89.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,899.60.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
