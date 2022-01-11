Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,258.26 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.38) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($11,209.80).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.45) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,225.46).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($51.17) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,207.14).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,848.50 ($52.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £89.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($59.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,899.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.31) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.73) to GBX 4,770 ($64.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,900 ($52.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,030 ($54.70).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

