Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

SHOO opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

