Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,038 shares of company stock worth $583,283. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.