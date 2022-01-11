Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading 2.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Albertsons Companies traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.13. 10,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,906,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

