Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adagene from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of ADAG opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Adagene has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adagene by 210.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Adagene by 280.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Adagene during the third quarter worth about $851,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

