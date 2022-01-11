Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Update

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BSGA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

