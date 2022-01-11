FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.23. 7,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 675,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 265.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 2,104.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 5,853.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

