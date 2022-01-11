BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.25, but opened at $88.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 17,103 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.