Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

