Change Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,916 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,643% compared to the typical volume of 282 put options.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,992,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 34.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 46.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

