Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NYSE:AIN opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albany International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albany International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

