Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 340 ($4.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ten Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.39).

TEG opened at GBX 252 ($3.42) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £172.23 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.50 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.86).

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon purchased 30,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($112,393.10).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

