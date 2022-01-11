Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $486.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.84.

Humana stock opened at $385.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Humana by 131.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

