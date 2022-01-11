F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

FFIV opened at $237.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.55. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

