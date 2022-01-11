Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,915 shares of company stock valued at $94,371,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

