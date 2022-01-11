Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HWC opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

