BitDAO (BIT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00004482 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $143.03 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00084939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.84 or 0.07267309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.75 or 1.00037582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

