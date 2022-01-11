StableXSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $19.98 million and $57.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,136.73 or 0.99806673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00799908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.