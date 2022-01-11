Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $11.39 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 17% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and $29,187.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003572 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00369568 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,376,761 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

