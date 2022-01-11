Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

