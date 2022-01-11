WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.52. 17,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 25,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the period.

