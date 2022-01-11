AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Down 8.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 46,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 16,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

