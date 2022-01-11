Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.35. 455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, HSBC raised Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Woolworths alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.