ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading 1.8% Higher

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 6,518,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,270,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £14.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.25.

About ECR Minerals (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company has 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in Philippines.

