Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Cap of $30.04 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $27.32 or 0.00064705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and $10.94 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

