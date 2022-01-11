Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading Up 1.2%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.30 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.28). Approximately 502,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,140,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.10 ($1.26).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.43) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.82 million and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.91%.

About Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.