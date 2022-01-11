Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

NYSE:EXP traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.78. 375,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,503. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

