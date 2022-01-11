CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.83. 185,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 145,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $60,970. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

