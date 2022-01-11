Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Down 1.2%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.14 and last traded at C$57.00. 85,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 45,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

