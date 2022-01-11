Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

