freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.64 ($26.86) and last traded at €23.50 ($26.70). 340,860 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.45 ($26.65).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNTN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.98) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.64 ($26.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

