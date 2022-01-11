Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Head to Head Analysis

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cadre and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Conformis 6.86% 8.19% 5.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Conformis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conformis $68.76 million 1.88 -$24.29 million ($0.03) -23.11

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conformis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Conformis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Conformis has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.39%. Given Conformis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Conformis beats Cadre on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

